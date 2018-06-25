A League City couple died Sunday in a small plane crash in a Detroit, Mich., neighborhood while their teenage son survived but is in critical condition, a relative said.
Greg Boaz and Julie Boaz were killed when the Cessna 210 they were in crashed near a Detroit airport. Only three people were on board, officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
The single-engine Cessna fueled up Sunday afternoon in West Memphis, Ark., officials said. The plane was cleared to land about 8 p.m. Sunday at a small municipal airport in Detroit when the pilot reported one landing gear was not extended, officials said.
The pilot was circling back to the airport when he told the control tower he was either “low on fuel or out of fuel,” officials said.
The plane struck trees and a power line as it crashed and caught fire.
Danny Boaz Sr., uncle of Greg Boaz, confirmed his nephew and his wife were killed in the accident.
A report on the cause of the accident could be available in a week, federal officials said.
