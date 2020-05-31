When 'Pomp and Circumstance' began playing Saturday, Clear Creek High School's Class of 2020 was already in their seats, six feet apart, at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City. The 601 graduates didn't get to march into the stadium to the traditional graduation music, but they were the first Galveston County high school to have an in-person ceremony amidst the coronavirus pandemic.  

