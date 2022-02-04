Communities in Schools-Bay Area received a $50,000 grant from the Moody Foundation, as well as a $2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, said Kennedy Hansen, the public relations and events coordinator for the local nonprofit.
The grant from the foundation will go toward the nonprofit's dropout prevention programs for campuses in the Dickinson Independent School District.
In 2019, with support from a Challenge Schools grant, the nonprofit began increasing services in Dickinson ISD by expanding into more campuses over a three-year project period. Funds from the Moody Foundation will support a program expansion.
“We are incredibly honored to be a recipient of this grant, and to have the Moody Foundation as a partial underwriter for our expansion project," Executive Director Peter Wuenschel said. "We're so appreciative of this generous investment that helps students and families in our community."
In addition to the grant, the $2 million gift was part of a transformative $133.5 million donation from Scott to the Communities In Schools Network and national office. Communities In Schools-Bay Area was one of 40 affiliates of the 110 organizations in the Communities in Schools network and national office, which were recipients of the Scott donation.
“The timing of this gift is significant," Wuenschel said. "This unexpected donation will help us realize a much-needed expansion of our services and ensure our program will continue in perpetuity. We're incredibly honored and grateful to receive this generous gift and look forward to announcing our formal plans for this funding in the next few months.”
