LEAGUE CITY
A League City police officer injured after a wreck early Sunday morning should make a complete recovery, police officials said Monday.
Officer Cameron Bay was taken to a Houston hospital by helicopter Sunday morning after his patrol car was hit another car, causing him to crash into a traffic box and light pole, police said.
Bay was responding to a call for assistance at a traffic stop involving a possibly intoxicated driver about 1:20 a.m., said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
He was driving west on FM 646 with his vehicle’s emergency lights activated when another vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane tried to turn left onto West Walker Street. The car drove into the path of Bay's patrol car, Williamson said.
The patrol car struck the turning car and then hit a traffic box and a light pole, Williamson said. Bay was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers as of Monday are still investigating the accident, police said.
— Matt deGrood
