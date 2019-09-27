DICKINSON

Demolition crews attached metal chains to a backhoe Friday and tore down the wooden foot bridge at Paul Hopkins Park.

The bridge will be replaced by a higher, metal bridge in coming weeks, officials said.

The 35-year-old timber pedestrian bridge was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey’s floods in August 2017. The bridge spans Dickinson Bayou and was completely submerged during the historic storm.

The bridge’s supports were split by the storm damage, and it could only hold about 25 percent of the weight it was originally designed for, officials said. The bridge was closed to pedestrians in September 2018.

A new $280,000 bridge is planned to be built by December. The county hopes to have the new bridge complete in time for Dickinson’s annual Festival of Lights holiday event, which is held in the park.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

