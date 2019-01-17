DICKINSON
A man died Thursday evening after he drove into Dickinson Bayou, police said.
Search and rescue crews rushed to the bayou at about 5:15 pm after a car reportedly drove into the water at the boat ramp near the 5000 block of state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Initial emergency calls reported that a car drove head first into the bayou with a person inside the car, Dickinson Police detective Guadalupe Vasquez said.
It was not clear whether the driver sent the car into the water intentionally, or whether it was an accident, Vasquez said.
About three hours after the search began, police confirmed that the body of an “elderly man” was still inside the car.
Police did not immediately identify the driver.
The man’s next of kin had not yet been identified late Thursday evening, Vasquez said.
Emergency crews from Dickinson, League City and Webster helped with the search and recovery.
The search drew a large crowd of onlookers, including some people who parked in the middle of state Highway 3 and got out of their cars to watch the search from a bridge overlooking the bayou.
