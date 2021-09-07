FRIENDSWOOD
In most Galveston County school districts, more students and staff have tested positive for COVID so far this semester than did during the entire first semester of 2020, according to data from the Texas Education Agency.
Two fundamental differences between this school year and last — the fact that most students are back in class and that most districts aren’t requiring masks — might be driving the increases, officials said.
With the cases increasing weekly in most districts, administrators are monitoring levels to determine whether closures are necessary, although some already have had to close classrooms temporarily because of outbreaks.
Friendswood Independent School District has reported 127 student and 52 staff cases as of Sept. 7, as opposed to 63 student and 23 staff cases by the end of December 2020, according to state and district data.
Administrators already had to close an intermediate school classroom because of multiple cases among students, spokeswoman Dayna Owen said.
“There were seven students in one class, so the decision was made to close the classroom for five days,” Owen said.
The class was back in person Tuesday, she said.
The district consults with the Galveston County Health District to determine whether a closure would be warranted, she said.
The fact that most students are back on campus probably is driving the increases, said Patti Hanssard, spokeswoman for Santa Fe Independent School District.
The district has reported 358 cases among students and staff as of Sept. 7 but reported 62 by the end of the fall 2020 semester, according to local and state data.
The district began that 2020 semester with virtual classes, however, Hanssard said.
Hanssard also noted that Santa Fe’s active cases are starting to decline. The district reported cases among 97 students Tuesday, down from 128 a week ago, according to district data.
And the district has stayed above its threshold of 90 percent attendance — the point at which administrators might consider shutting classes or campuses, she said.
“We’ve stayed above that for the whole month of August,” Hanssard said. “Now that our cases are going down, we’re going to be able to maintain that.”
Galveston ISD also has more COVID cases now than the state reported among students in fall 2020 — 146 as of Tuesday as opposed to 101 by the end of December, according to local and state data.
The district monitors positive cases and quarantines students and staff on each campus, spokesman Billy Rudolph said.
“If it is determined that the number of students or staff members is not sufficient for on-site instruction, then we may choose to close a classroom or school to on-site instruction,” Rudolph said.
Clear Creek ISD’s mitigation strategies call for considering closures of campuses or classes if local or state health orders might affect school operations, according to the district.
Most district administrators said they were turning to the Galveston County Health District for firm advice on closing classes or campuses.
