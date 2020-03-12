COUNTY
• Texas City, Hitchcock, Dickinson, Galveston, Santa Fe, Friendswood and Clear Creek Independent School Districts said they will be closed next week and have canceled all school activities and events. More local closures were expected.
• Upward Hope Academy will be closed next week.
• Mainland will be closed next week March 16-20.
• The Galveston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Sunday concert with pianist Andrew Staupe at The Grand 1894 Opera House. The orchestra does plan to reschedule the concert and ticket-holders will be contacted with more information, according to a statement.
• The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, planned for April 17-15 in Hitchcock, was still on as of Thursday.
• In the city of Galveston, Lasker Park Community Pool and the Wright Cuney and Menard Park recreation centers will be closed today until further notice.
• The Texas University Interscholastic League has suspended its boys basketball state championship in San Antonio. The announcement means Dickinson High School’s boys basketball team will not play a state semifinal basketball game at the Alamodome tonight as originally planned. Fans who bought tickets for postponed games will be refunded from the school or point of sale from which they purchased the tickets, the league said.
• The city of Friendswood canceled programs and events for senior citizens until further notice.
STATE
• Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t making decisions on canceling public gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak, even as some local officials seek guidance and other U.S. governors urge bans on big crowds and school closures.
Abbott has resisted publicly saying whether big events in Texas — like the South By Southwest Festival shelved last week — should go on, insisting that local health officials are better suited to make the call.
He continued to defer in private Wednesday on a call with mayors and county officials across Texas, some of whom sought direction. One was a small-town administrator in Bruceville-Eddy, a rural community of about 1,800 people, who asked whether to scrap a city council meeting that was likely to draw an older crowd.
“Without being able to be there, without knowing all the facts on the ground, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what is the right thing to do other than use your best instincts,” said Abbott, urging her to consult with local health officials.
— Associated Press
