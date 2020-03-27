College of the Mainland has extended the application deadline to May 15 for the ApplyTexas portion of its Opening Doors Promise Scholarship.
The scholarship allows every qualifying high school student residing in Texas City or La Marque to attend COM full time and tuition free to earn an associate degree or complete a workforce training certificate program.
All class of 2020 students living in Texas City and La Marque who are graduating from either a public, private, charter or home school or a GED program and who are 16 to 18 years old are eligible.
For more information, visit www.com.edu/promise.
— Angela Wilson
