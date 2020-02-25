ENVIRONMENT
Crews clean up oil spill near FM 1764 in Texas City
TEXAS CITY
Environmental crews spent part of Tuesday cleaning up a crude oil pipeline leak near FM 1764 in Texas City.
The leak occurred Monday afternoon in the Genoa to Texas City pipeline system operated by Magellan Midstream Partners.
In a statement, the company said an estimated 20 gallons of crude oil leaked from a fitting on the pipeline. The leak was repaired, and crews continued to clean the area.
A section of the FM 1764 frontage road near the scene was closed temporarily while crews moved equipment and performed repairs. The road reopened Tuesday morning.
— Stuart Villanueva
Police
One injured when car goes over the seawall
GALVESTON
A car drove off the Galveston seawall at 34th Street early Tuesday morning, police said.
A vehicle with one person inside toppled over the seawall into the dunes just before 7:30 a.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hancock said.
Police do not suspect alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, Hancock said.
— Keri Heath
House damaged in drive-by shooting; no one injured
GALVESTON
A house was struck by several bullets when someone fired a gun from a car between midnight and 12:30 a.m Tuesday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.
No one was hurt, but the house in the 1900 block of 26th Street was damaged, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle circling the streets on Avenue P, 26th Street, Avenue Q and 25th Street near the time of the shooting, Hancock said.
Police don’t know how many people were in the vehicle and haven’t found the vehicle, Hancock said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
— Keri Heath
