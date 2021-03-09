The Galveston County Health District on Thursday will begin distributing single-dose COVID-19 vaccines at its inoculation hub in League City, officials said.
The health district unexpectedly received 3,100 doses of the vaccine Saturday, said Dr. Phillip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority.
There’s a high demand for the single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, Keiser said.
“We had no idea how popular the J&J vaccines would be,” Keiser said. “I thought nobody would want it.”
The single-shot vaccine is statistically less effective than two-dose vaccines developed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical Co. and Moderna Biotechnology Co. at preventing serious COVID symptoms. Health workers have been administering the two-dose vaccines for months.
Some people prefer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it requires only a single appointment, Keiser said.
Other people prefer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it works differently than Pfizer and Moderna’s, which are newer mRNA vaccines.
In Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, a gene unique to coronavirus is added to adenovirus, a virus that causes the common cold, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The coronavirus gene causes an immune response.
Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines use synthetic messenger RNA to “teach” the human immune system how to combat coronavirus.
It’s unclear whether the county will get regular shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Keiser said. This week’s shipment was a “one-time allocation,” he said.
The vaccine waiting list operated by the University of Texas Medical Branch and the county has been updated to allow people to mark a preference on which vaccine they want, Keiser said. The vendor who developed the website also is working to update it to allow people who already have been put on the waiting list to update their information.
More than 165,000 people have signed up on the waiting list wait since it opened in February, officials said. More than 20,000 people signed up last week amid a renewed registration push.
The waiting list is open to all adults who want to be vaccinated, even if they don’t currently qualify under the state’s guidelines, officials said. People still are being prioritized for shots based on the current guidelines.
In addition to the county hub, eight local pharmacies received 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Part of the county’s vaccine allocation won’t be used at the hub but will be directed to at-risk and under-vaccinated populations in the county, Keiser said. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is particularly useful for people who are hard to reach or have difficulty scheduling two appointments.
“They’re one and done,” Keiser said. “We don’t have to bring people out over and over again.”
In some parts of the country, the single-dose shots have been directed to homeless and homebound people. Officials in Galveston County planned to discuss ways the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be used to inoculate more people more quickly, Keiser said.
More than 39,000 Galveston County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and another 62,000 people have received first doses.
