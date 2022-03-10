Scattered thunderstorms in the morning - with a steadier rain and gusty winds arriving in the afternoon. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy with rain showers in the evening then partly cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
The Galveston County annex building in League City will close Friday and employees housed in the building will begin a move to temporary offices in preparation for a major construction project.
The annex, 174 Calder Road, will be closed for business through March 20. After that, services will resume from temporary buildings for about a year, the county said.
The annex includes branches of the county tax office, the County Clerk's Office and the District Clerk's Office, as well as the Justice of the Peace and constable for Precinct 4.
Constituent services offices for U.S. Reps. Randy Weber and state Rep. Greg Bonnen, state Sen. Larry Taylor and County Commissioner Ken Clark already have moved to other locations.
The 10,000-square-foot expansion of the annex building was part the $80 million bond package voters approved in 2017. The first plans for the annex were revealed in January 2020. The expansion was estimated to cost about $8.9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.