GALVESTON
Two weeks after being closed to all visitors, Galveston Island State Park and other state parks in Texas reopened Monday.
The park reopened after orders announced Friday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott ordered all state parks indefinitely closed on April 7 to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
While visitors are now allowed to use state parks, there are still restrictions in place. Visitors must wear face coverings, limit their groups to five or fewer people and keep at least 6 feet of distance from other groups of people in the park.
Visitors also are required to buy day passes to a park before visiting. Day passes are available on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website at tpwd.texas.gov or by calling 512-389-8900.
Overnight campsites are not yet reopened, according to the wildlife department.
Beach-side areas of the Galveston Island State Park, including beach access and camping areas, have been closed since September because of renovations and construction. Those areas are still closed.
