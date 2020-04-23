GALVESTON
Two cruise ships that had been berthed in Galveston since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis left the port this week for Miami, officials said.
Carnival Dream and Carnival Vista set courses for Florida on Monday, according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com.
Before Monday, the Dream and the Vista were among a group of six cruise ships sharing berths at the Port of Galveston. Cruises around the world have been canceled since March 13.
While no vacationers are using the ships, thousands of crew members have remained aboard the vessels amid efforts to debark them and return them to their homes on land.
When the Dream arrives in Miami, it will be used to take some crew members to their home countries, Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees said.
Dream and Vista were scheduled to be home-ported in Galveston throughout all of 2020. Rees didn’t know when the ships would return to Galveston, he said.
A no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month suspended all cruises in the United States potentially through the middle of July. Federal officials could lift the order earlier than that.
Carnival Cruise Line officially canceled all of its cruises through June 27.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(1) comment
We may learn the only thing that spread more Covid-19 than cruise ships was the New York Subway.
