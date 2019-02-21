GALVESTON
A Galveston man convicted five times in eight years for driving while intoxicated was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Alexander Drake, 40, of Galveston, was sentenced by Galveston County District Court Judge Kerry Neves, after pleading guilty Tuesday to two counts of driving while intoxicated, according to the district attorney's office.
The charges stemmed from two separate incidents that happened over the course of five months in 2017 and 2018.
Drake was arrested on Dec. 23, 2017 in Galveston after he was reported to be driving erratically on Interstate 45 in Dickinson. He failed a field sobriety test, and his blood alcohol content was measured at .158, nearly twice the legal limit, according to the district attorney's office.
In May 2018, Drake was stopped for speeding in Jamaica Beach. He again failed a field sobriety test, and his blood alcohol was measured at .179, more than twice the legal limit.
Drake also was convicted of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in 2010, 2012 and 2015, according to Galveston County court records.
Drake will have to serve a quarter of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the district attorney's office.
