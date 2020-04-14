Parents, students, teachers and administrators in numbers near 100,000 locally and running into the millions nationwide have had to transition from classrooms to online courses for everything from kindergarten basics to the highest college levels as efforts to blunt the spread of coronavirus brought traditional schooling to a halt.
Weeks into that sudden profound shift, all the above have discovered that distance learning isn’t always easy and not every subject lends itself to a smooth transition into the virtual classroom.
But parents and teachers are adjusting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic as best they can, said TaShana McGinty-Grimes, a fifth-grade teacher and parent of two children who are having to study from home.
“It has been somewhat stressful,” McGinty-Grimes said. “At times the computer will run slow, and my daughter Jy’Rah has had to do several assignments over again because she gets booted out of the portal somehow — and that frustrates the both of us.”
Jy’Rah Grimes, a 9-year-old third-grade student at Bay Colony Elementary School in Dickinson, isn’t shy about giving her assessment of what the school year has turned out to be.
HARDER AT HOME
Grimes, who’s in gifted and talented classes, works from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays to get her assignments done but has found it harder to concentrate at home, she said.
“Working from home has affected my school year in a negative way,” Grimes said. “It’s more complicated because there’s no third-grade teacher to help me. I’m coping because my mom is a teacher, but she’s a middle-school teacher and it’s not the same as my third-grade teacher.”
With computer difficulties, such as spotty internet, and missing teachers and friends she hasn’t seen since spring break, Grimes is adjusting as best she can, she said.
“Although I don’t like it, I do like the fact I can work at my own pace,” Grimes said. “I think it’s too much sometimes, but my mom reminds me that I’m in GT classes and I have to try my best to get it done.”
WORRIED ABOUT THE ABSENT
Along with worrying about her own children, McGinty-Grimes has been spending a lot of time trying to find students she hasn’t heard from since spring break, she said.
“I’m very worried about my students I haven’t heard from,” McGinty-Grimes said. “I try to help navigate my day by helping those students and parents who have questions and concerns daily. I think the teachers are doing an amazing job.
“As a parent we want what’s best for our children and many parents are doing the best that they can,” she said. “It’s important to keep a leveled and open mind as we continue to make sure that our children are receiving what’s needed for their success. As a teacher, I encourage all students and parents to continue to keep up the great work.”
‘I LIKE NOT GOING TO SCHOOL’
Texas City High School ninth-grader Chase Busby is your typical 15-year-old who likes to pass time by playing video games and spending time with friends and his church family, he said.
Homeschooling has been better for him because he’s making better grades, he said.
“At first it was hard,” he said. “But once I figured it out, it has been pretty easy. I like the online classes. I like not going to school. And I like the fact that I can do my work whenever I want to.”
Chase’s mother, Julie, a full-time office manager, often had thought about homeschooling her son before COVID-19 closed schools but was too afraid, she said. She has found this experience to be a good one, however, she said.
“Chase often struggled in school, but now his grades are better than they’ve been all year,” she said. “That’s not at all what I expected, but I’m so pleased and proud of him for trying so hard to stay on top of things.”
ACCESS DENIED
Realtor Kelly Pagan, of League City, is adjusting to her new role as teacher to sixth-grader Jack; Riley, a 10th-grader; and Payton, who’s home from the University of Texas at Austin where she’s a pre-med major.
All in all, Kelly Pagan thinks the teachers have done a good job and now has a greater appreciation of educators who spend their lives helping children learn and grow, she said.
“This pandemic has given me more time to be home with my children,” she said. “This is a whole new situation for everyone involved from the school administrators to the students and parents, so we’re all trying to make it work.”
Jack, 12, the youngest and a student at League City Intermediate School, has been the most troubled by a new student bane — an “access denied” error message after completing assignments, he said.
“It’s frustrating at times because technology doesn’t always work the way it should,” he said. “It’s been somewhat difficult and requires a lot of self-motivation or my mom asking me to wake up and get started. I like the fact I can do it when I want, but I would much rather be taught by my teachers and coaches.”
‘PERMISSION TO MAKE MISTAKES’
Administrators and teachers such as Felica Garrett and Sonia Boone also are adjusting to working from home and not interacting physically with their students.
Garrett, who is the principal at Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City, has had to adjust her hours to restructure what she’s doing and when, she said.
“It’s been very difficult,” Garrett said. “Interacting with students and staff are the highlights of my day. Our teachers really miss seeing and interacting with our children. They want to do the best job possible and can be hard on themselves when they don’t go as planned, and being accessible to students and parents is especially challenging when they’re trying to take care of their own families at the same time.
“Give yourself permission to make mistakes,” Garrett advised. “Be patient with your children, yourselves, teachers and community leaders. This is new for all of us.”
College instructors such as Boone, who is an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at Prairie View A&M University, has had to adjust her schedule as well, as she now is working from home and using tools such as Zoom to interact with her students, she said.
“I’ve been able to work creatively to make sure that my students are engaged and learning,” Boone said. “If you’re a parent of a college student who has been away from home, I would suggest to make sure that they have a quiet place to study with a desk. Also, let them have a little room to breathe as they are used to being on their own.”
