GALVESTON
City officials Monday were warning people not to swim or fish in the Lake Madeline channel until further notice after a line break sent sewage into the channel near 74th Street and Heards Lane.
The spill was directly behind the Island Bay Resort apartment complex near the parking lot where Heards Lane ends, officials said.
The leak had been stopped by Monday evening, and a contractor and city crews were working to find where the break occurred.
The city said it had no information about how much waste might have been released but would provide more information as it was known.
The city had notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about the incident, filed a notice of violation and taken water samples up and downstream of the leak, officials said.
Testing was underway for fecal matter and other water-quality problems. It takes three to five days for results to be returned, officials said.
A contractor working on the Heards Lane water line project over the weekend hit a sanitary sewer line, but the break wasn't immediately evident, officials said.
City crews diverted sewage to another line, which has stopped the overflow into the channel.
This diversion will continue until the break has been identified and repaired, officials said.
