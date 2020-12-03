TEXAS CITY
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to correct a construction issue that caused a ramp onto FM 1764 to be closed for hours Wednesday because of high water.
The flooding and closure happened on a rainy day that left most roads in Galveston County wet, but not impassable. The ramp closure lasted well into Wednesday night.
The flooding occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 45, just before the on-ramp onto FM 1764. The flooded area is adjacent to a new raised connector ramp that opened last month.
The transportation department plans to raise the section of road that was flooded and build new drainage in the area that will feed into nearby detention ponds, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The department believes the flooding occurred because the ground in the area of the ramp already was saturated from rain earlier in the week.
Any issues flooding caused by the construction will only be temporary, Perez said.
"It was our goal to get the ramp open as quickly as possible as we continue the work on the other parts of this project," he said. "We are working to remedy any drainage issues as quickly as possible, including expediting the construction of the drainage system in this area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.