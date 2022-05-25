Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
May 25, 2022
WHO: O’Connell College Preparatory School
WHEN: 6 p.m. today
WHERE: The Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont Hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row in Galveston
•••
WHO: Ball High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. today
WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
INFO: Must have ticket to enter; seniors will receive 7 tickets to give to family/friends
WHO: Dickinson High School
WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive in Dickinson
INFO: Livestream will be available at dickinsonisd.org; tickets are not required; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; in the event of inclement weather, commencement will move into the school’s competition gym.
WHO: Odyssey Academy
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston
WHO: High Island High School
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: High Island High School Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island
WHO: Hitchcock High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque
INFO: Livestream will be available at hitchcockisd.org
WHO: Santa Fe High School
INFO: Tickets for the general public will be available beginning at 8 a.m. May 23 at sfisd.org; the ceremony also will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.
WHO: Friendswood High School
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston
INFO: Livestream is available at myfisd.com
•••
WHO: La Marque High School
INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/lmhsgrad22
WHO: Texas City High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: TCISD Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. in Texas City
INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/tchsgrad22
WHO: Upward Hope Academy
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 4
WHERE: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St.
INFO: No balloons inside church
