GALVESTON 

The Black Student Alliance at Texas A&M University at Galveston Tuesday will host a debate among the three candidates for mayor of Galveston.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of Building 3007, which is just southeast of the main campus entrance.

Parking is $1 an hour, according to the alliance.

Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith will serve as moderator, posing questions to candidates Craig Brown, Benjamin Herndon and Roger "Bo" Quiroga. 

Some written questions will be accepted from the audience and posed by the moderator, according to the alliance. 

Election Day is May 1. Early voting begins April 25. 

— Staff reports  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription