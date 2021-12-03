GALVESTON
Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch this week began engineering their own copy of the new COVID variant in local labs with genome data shared online. At the same time, researchers were working to get their hands on an isolate of the virus from a person confirmed to have been infected with it.
By either method, researchers can begin answering questions about the variant, including how quickly it can spread and how resistant it is to vaccines.
Those answers probably are still weeks away, however. For now, the expert advice is to stay calm about omicron.
“I think we have some concern, but it’s too early to worry a lot about this,” said Scott Weaver, director of the Institute for Human Infections & Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. “The bad news is that this is a variant with a lot of mutations.”
Some of the mutations detected in omicron already had been detected in other variants and have been shown to make the virus more transmissible, Weaver said. Some of the other identified mutations have shown an ability to evade vaccines, he said.
The fact those mutations are showing up together is what’s causing a higher level of concern, he said.
But it remains to be seen how able the variant is to spread and how bad its infections tend to be. Although omicron is spreading fast in South Africa, that might not portend a severe threat in the United States.
“The reason not to be concerned is that so far it’s not been associated with severe disease, especially in breakthrough infections,” Weaver said.
Omicron is the fifth “variant of concern” of the COVID virus identified by the World Health Organization. Its name comes from the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
Viruses like COVID mutate naturally, Weaver said. But not every variant is classified as a variant of concern. Some variants fizzle out because they don’t transmit effectively. Variants of concern are flagged and named when they show evidence of higher transmissibility, or of causing more severe disease, or of being able to avoid antibodies.
In just a week, the variant has been detected in at least 38 countries. As of Friday, it had been identified in five U.S. states: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York.
The variant might already be in Texas and in Galveston County, Weaver said. Not every person who has COVID has their blood tested to identify which strain of the virus they have.
The medical branch’s infectious disease laboratories are ready to study the virus’ transmissibility and its interactions with vaccines, said Pei-Yong Shi, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology.
But to do that, the medical branch and other labs need something to study — either a live sample taken from an infected person or an engineered sample grown in a lab. Because of the dozens of individual mutations detected in omicron, it could take up to three weeks for a lab-grown sample to be ready, Shi said.
The hope is researchers in Africa or another part of the world will be able to isolate and share the virus with the medical branch sooner than that, Shi and Weaver said.
“We hardly have any information,” Shi said earlier this week. “We’re trying to get the isolates from wherever the virus is. We’re working different channels and trying to get it ASAP. But sometimes, logistics are complicated, particularly from another country.”
Once a sample is available, labs at the medical branch will be looking specifically at how well vaccines work against the virus, as well as how therapeutic treatments affect the variant, Shi said.
“In terms of prevention and treatment, those are the first things we need to do,” Shi said.
With studies into the variant just beginning, officials have begun implementing and advising greater precautions. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that international travelers coming into the United States would have to be tested for COVID-19, and that he would extend a federal mask mandate on public transportation until March 2022.
The mask mandate applies, among other places, at the cruise terminals at the Port of Galveston.
More generally, health officials have continued to recommend that people protect themselves by getting vaccinated, or getting a vaccine booster. While there’s little information about omicron’s reaction to vaccines, research on other variants has shown vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death from mutant strains of the virus.
Drug makers Pfizer and Moderna already have said they are prepared to reformulate their vaccines if omicron shows it can evade them.
No increased COVID precautions have been mandated by Galveston County governments or the state of Texas.
