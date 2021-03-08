Gov. Greg Abbott's order lifting the state's COVID-19-related restrictions goes into effect on Wednesday, meaning mask wearing and restrictions on business capacity, etc. will no longer apply.
The Question of the Week is: How do you feel about Gov. Greg Abbott's lifting of the statewide COVID-19 restrictions?
• It's too soon.
• It's about time.
