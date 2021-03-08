Mask Mandate

Annette Conwell, owner of Annette’s Emporium, works behind the counter at her shop in League City on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. With the state-wide mask mandate set to end next week, Conwell will wear a mask in her shop to make her customers feel comfortable but won’t require they do so, she said.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

Gov. Greg Abbott's order lifting the state's COVID-19-related restrictions goes into effect on Wednesday, meaning mask wearing and restrictions on business capacity, etc. will no longer apply.

The Question of the Week is: How do you feel about Gov. Greg Abbott's lifting of the statewide COVID-19 restrictions?

• It's too soon.

• It's about time.

