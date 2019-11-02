Galveston police were called to an accident at Avenue O and 27th Street at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday night.
A sedan hit a motorcycle leaving the driver critically injured and the passenger mildly injured, Galveston police said.
No charges were filed at this time, Galveston police said.
— Kelsey Walling
