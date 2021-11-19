• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
City offices
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach and Kemah will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson and Santa Fe will close at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• Ambassadors Preparatory Academy will have an early release Monday. Students will not have any classes Tuesday through Friday.
• Students who attend Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory Academy; Satori; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have any classes Monday through Friday.
• Galveston College will be closed Wednesday through Nov. 28.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, College of the Mainland and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Nov. 28.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed Thursday through Nov. 27.
• Rosenberg Library and Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Thursday through Nov. 29.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
Mail
• The post office will be closed Thursday, and no mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Thursday.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed Thursday through Nov. 27.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. The center will reopen Nov. 27.
• The Daily News offices will close at noon Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.