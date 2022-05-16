WHO: Clear Horizons Early College High School

WHEN: 8 a.m. Friday

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Clear Creek High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Clear View High School

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Bay Area Christian School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 4800 W. Main St. in League City

•••

WHO: Clear Falls High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Clear Springs High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Abundant Life Christian School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 24

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque

•••

WHO: Clear Brook High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 24

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: Clear Lake High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 25

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster

INFO: Livestream will be available at ccisd.net; no large bags/backpacks; no balloons/large signs; and no real or artificial noisemakers/air horns

•••

WHO: O’Connell College Preparatory School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 26

WHERE: The Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont Hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row in Galveston

•••

WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 26

WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston

INFO: Must have ticket to enter; seniors will receive 7 tickets to give to family/friends

•••

WHO: Dickinson High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 26

WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive in Dickinson

INFO: Livestream will be available at dickinsonisd.org; tickets are required; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; in the event of inclement weather, commencement will move into the school’s competition gym.

•••

WHO: Odyssey Academy

WHEN: 5 p.m. May 27

WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston

•••

WHO: High Island High School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 27

WHERE: High Island High School Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 27

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque

INFO: Livestream will be available at hitchcockisd.org

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 27

WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston

INFO: Tickets for the general public will be available beginning at 8 a.m. May 23 at sfisd.org; the ceremony also will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.

•••

WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. May 28

WHERE: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston

INFO: Livestream is available at myfisd.com

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. May 28

WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston

INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/lmhsgrad22; tickets required to enter

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 28

WHERE: TCISD Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. in Texas City

INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/tchsgrad22

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 4

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St.

INFO: No balloons inside church

