GALVESTON
More than two dozen Galveston firefighters battled a blaze in near gale-force winds at a residence in Campeche Cove on Monday evening.
No people or pets were injured in the fire, according to the fire department.
Firefighters responded to the fire, which was confined to one house, about 6 p.m., Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
Flames were apparent in the attic of the house on Quintana Drive when firefighters arrived, Olsen said.
The department called in multiple units, and ultimately about 30 firefighters were involved because strong winds threatened to spread the flames to nearby houses, Olsen said.
“With the wind and everything, it could have easily spread to the neighboring houses on either side,” Olsen said.
The residents and their dog were safe and evacuated the house as soon as they saw the flames, he said. No other homes were damaged, he said.
The fire marshal still was investigating the cause of the fire Monday evening, he said.
