GALVESTON
Harborside Drive will be closed Monday from Interstate 45 to 77th Street to accommodate some rail work, according to the city.
The Texas Department of Transportation is doing the work, and it should last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city.
The closure could cause longer delays on Broadway because traffic that would have traveled along Harborside Drive will divert to that road, according to the city.
— Keri Heath
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.