LA MARQUE
Mayor Bobby Hocking, 71, is stepping down effective Friday after nine years as the city's top elected official, officials announced today.
Hocking, who already had said he would not run for reelection in May 2021, made the decision to step down early over concern about his wife’s health, he said.
Patti Hocking suffered cardiac arrest in early October and has been recovering from the subsequent surgery, he said.
Hocking made the decision solely because of his wife’s health, he said. He had been contemplating the decision for some time, and it had nothing to do with the shooting of Joshua Feast, 22, on Dec. 9 by a La Marque Police officer, he said.
Mayor pro tem Keith Bell will be sworn in to replace Hocking until the next election in May, officials said. Bell has been the elected leader present at many recent events in La Marque, especially since Feast's death, which sparked a series of protests and calls for reform.
Hocking was first elected in 2011 with 72 percent of the vote against Mayor Geraldine Sam, who had been recalled the previous month. He ran on a platform of unifying a divided La Marque after years of political turmoil among council members, the city manager’s office and the mayor.
The city again finds itself in a moment of crisis.
“For obvious reasons, La Marque needs to make sure it has continuous leadership in the times in which we face,” Bell said.
While Bell said he looked forward to facilitating conversations between community members, he credited Hocking for his leadership as mayor.
“In him, I’ve found a person who cares deeply for the city of La Marque and has done everything in his power to move it forward in a positive way,” Bell said.
La Marque owes Hocking a debt of gratitude for his service, Bell said.
Some residents in recent weeks have marched demanding for Officer Jose Santos to be fired and prosecuted, and for the resignation of Police Chief Kirk Jackson.
Santos encountered Feast, 22, about 11 p.m. Dec. 9, as the department was investigating a series of shootings, including two drive-by shootings at a house on Pirtle Street, officials said.
Feast had been named a person of interest in those shootings and was sought on two outstanding felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.
City officials have said Santos called out to Feast, who then quickly got out of the car with a gun in his left hand and turned, apparently to flee.
Santos fired one shot, striking Feast in the back and killing him.
Santos is on administrative leave while the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting.
With Bell taking over as mayor until May, his seat on the council will be vacated, he said.
That’s important, because District A includes Pirtle Street, where the shooting happened, Bell said.
One of the first conversations will be about whether to leave the seat open until the May election, or hold a special election, Bell said.
Bell has served on council since 2004, he said.
"I will always treasure my decade of service to my hometown and pray nothing but the absolute best for the future," Hocking said. "Thank you to all who have supported me in this endeavor, and blessings be upon you and yours moving forward."
