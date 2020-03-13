GALVESTON
A woman from Galveston County has a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the Galveston County Health District announced Friday morning.
The results are still pending confirmation by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the health district said.
Phillip Keiser, Galveston County's local health authority, said there was no evidence of community spread of the virus.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation," Keiser said. "We understand this presumptive positive case may concern our community, but at this time there is no evidence of community spread. The immediate risk for Galveston County residents remains low. We have worked very hard planning and preparing for this moment. There are steps in place to safeguard the community.”
The woman is between the age of 30 and 35 years old. She was linked directly to a presumptive positive case in Montgomery County involving a man in his 40s, according to the health district.
The woman is currently self-quarantined in Austin, and was tested by the Austin Public Health district. She is a resident of northern Galveston County.
During a press conference at the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management, Keiser said the woman lived in northwest Galveston County. She came into contact with the Montgomery County man sometime in early March and began showing symptoms — a cough and a fever — on March 5.
She left Galveston County for Austin on March 6, Keiser said.
After several days, she sought medical care. On March 11, she was tested by the Travis County Health Department, local officials said.
Galveston County was informed about the presumptive diagnosis about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
The health district is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify close contacts of the woman, Keiser said. The district did not say how many people they were seeking contact with.
"Those may include family, friends, co-workers and other potential contacts," the district said.
The health district limited the information the were releasing about the woman in order to protect her privacy.
(2) comments
Presumptive case in Galveston County but the lady is in Austin??? Humm... a little misleading!
She lives in Galveston County, was in contact with the case in Montgomery County, and is now positive, and in Austin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.