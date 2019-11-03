FRIENDSWOOD
Water pressure in parts of Friendswood was weaker than normal on Sunday because of a water main break, the city said.
The city sent out a notice about low water pressure at 10:30 a.m. and announced that repair crews were working on fixing the break.
The break occurred underneath FM 528 near Clear Creek, a city spokesman said.
Water pressure may remain low until Monday morning, as crews gradually restores service through the broken pipe, the city said.
The city has switched to using groundwater through a backup system while the repairs are being made. City water is still safe to drink, the city said.
