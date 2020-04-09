TEXAS CITY
By 9 a.m. Thursday morning, about seven cars were waiting in the parking lot of the Coastal Health & Wellness center in Texas City as residents sought to learn whether they had been infected with coronavirus. By the day’s end, more than 150 people made their way through the line.
One by one, people drove through the EMS bay of the facility, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, where about 20 health care workers stood ready to swab noses, seal the samples and send them off to the Galveston National Laboratory.
The Galveston County Health District was offering free public testing for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, a major step toward understanding how prevalent coronavirus is in the county.
Testing as many people as possible is especially important in the case of COVID-19 because of the abundance of asymptomatic carriers — people infected but not ill — who can spread the virus to others, health care providers said.
People are eligible for the free testing if they’re older than 65, have symptoms or are more than 50 years old with specific preexisting conditions, according to the health district.
People also have to call ahead for an appointment and be pre-screened, spokeswoman Ashely Tompkins said.
The health district can test 176 people a day and tested 156 Thursday, Tompkins said.
Although announced testing was available only through Monday, the district has enough supplies secured for two or three weeks, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
“We’re very concerned about the rates of asymptomatic infection out there,” Keiser said.
The goal is to make testing available to anyone who wants it, but the health district can’t offer that yet, Keiser said.
The testing is conducted with a patient sitting in a car and takes about 50 seconds to collect a sample, said Dr. Cynthia Ripsin, medical director of Coastal Health & Wellness.
The physician sticks a swap up the patient’s nose, then nurses and medical assistants, decked head to toe in masks and gowns, label the sample and package it off to the lab, she said.
The expanded testing is extremely important in making decisions about public health, Ripsin said.
“If we get a high prevalence of infection, then we know we need to continue to do social isolation,” Ripsin said.
The recent ramp up in testing is a direct result of getting more materials and more kinds of tests, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, chief medical officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The Galveston National Laboratory can process about 400 tests daily right now, Sharma said. That’s a far cry from the 20 daily tests it could perform when it first began testing March 13, he said.
The lab has a variety of tests, some that take 30 minutes and some that take eight hours to get results, Sharma said.
“Having these larger or diverse platforms is what is helping us so we can always ramp up in different areas,” Sharma said.
The Galveston National Laboratory isn’t dependent on any single company for supplies, he said.
The medical branch and health district are limited by the sheer number of people needed to collect tests, correctly sort them and run the tests, Sharma said.
The health district is planning to add an additional testing site on Galveston Island, likely next week, Keiser said.
Physicians at the Texas City site can’t test people who don’t have access to a car, but the health district is trying to find ways to test people without cars in Galveston, Keiser said.
