GALVESTON
A man drowned Thursday night while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said Friday.
Salvador Morfin, 22, of Houston, was swimming with his girlfriend near the 29th Street jetty at about 11 p.m. when conditions became rough, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Morfin's girlfriend climbed onto a rock groin and lost sight of Morfin, Davis said. The two likely got caught in a rip current, Davis said.
Morfin's girlfriend wasn't sure whether he had climbed onto shore, Davis said. She and her family began to search, but after an hour contacted authorities, Davis said.
Emergency responders and beach patrol searched the area and found the body near 19th Street about 1:30 a.m., Davis said.
This is the fifth drowning in Galveston this year, Davis said.
