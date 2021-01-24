Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.