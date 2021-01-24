Post Office up an running in new location

Customers wait to mail and pick up packages Monday at the U.S. Postal Service’s new downtown location at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

After a series of ongoing check thefts, more people are worried about using the U.S. Postal Service.

The Question of the Week is: Have you had problems with the U.S. Postal Service?

• Yes

• No

