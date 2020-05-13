Virtual court dates are available for residents with cases in La Marque Municipal Court who would prefer not to move a case to a later date, officials said.
"La Marque Municipal Court has been operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Colleen Martin, public relations specialist for La Marque.
Court dates were extended because of the virus, and the court recently added virtual court to its expanded services, Martin said.
The first virtual court was held on April 28. The virtual hearings comprise a defendant and prosecutor or judge conferring online, Martin said. Participants need internet access and a computer or mobile phone with a camera and microphone.
"We know this is a difficult time for many, and the court does not want concern over citations or court dates to add to individuals' burdens," court administrator Rosemary Bell said. "We have staff members in the office each day to answer questions by email and phone and to process defendants' payments to help them move to close out their cases.”
To request a virtual court date, contact Bell at r.bell@cityoflamarque.org. For more information, contact the La Marque Municipal Court at 409-938-9245.
