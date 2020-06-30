The Texas Workforce Commission announced Tuesday it will delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits in Texas.

The requirement, which is federal law, was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” said Ed Serna, Texas Workforce Commission executive director. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.”

For information, visit www.texasworkforce.org or call 512-463-8942.

— Angela Wilson

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription