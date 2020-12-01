GALVESTON
Authorities on Wednesday identified a woman whose body was found Monday on the edge of Offatts Bayou.
Alqueshia Richardson, 34, of Galveston, was found dead in a small inlet near the 8100 block of Broadway about 11:15 a.m., according to the Galveston Police Department.
Officials have not released an official cause of death but said there were no apparent signs of foul play.
A final cause of death determination will be made after the results of a toxicology report are returned to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.
