LEAGUE CITY
Residents in northern Galveston County who on Tuesday evening feared the worst awoke Wednesday breathing a collective sigh of relief as Tropical Storm Beta continued a slow churn to the east.
League City resident Tracie Jacob spent Tuesday afternoon watching the water level rise behind her home near Clear Creek and worrying about a forecast predicting more rain for the evening.
But on Wednesday morning, the storm had spared all the homes in her neighborhood and the water level already had dropped by about a foot, she said.
Communities in the northern part of Galveston County likely benefited from less rain overnight Tuesday than the predicted 5 inches or more, Friendswood spokesman Jeff Newpher said.
League City public works employees on Wednesday found most of the storm’s damage was limited to low-lying areas nearest Clear Creek caused by rising tidal and flood water, said Nora Garcia, spokeswoman for the city.
Friendswood resident Kyle Melgren was one of the few unlucky Galveston County residents who saw some damage from the storm.
Melgren, who guessed his family’s home was one of the three lowest in all of Friendswood, spent some of Wednesday clearing out debris from his garage, which took in more than 2 feet of water, he said.
Luckily, the floodwater remained about 6 inches away from the house, he said.
“It’s been going down fast today,” Melgren said of the water level. “It’s probably already down 3 and a half feet, it’s out of the garage. My fences were destroyed and the garage was totaled, but this is just part of living on the creek.”
Melgren purchased the Friendswood home in the Quakers Landing neighborhood about two years ago because his family fell in love with the property and being so close to the creek, he said. They all knew going in that flooding might be part of the agreement.
About 6 feet of water flooded the house during Hurricane Harvey, he said.
Harvey in 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, flooding about 20,000 homes.
Beta, by comparison, dropped more than 12 inches of rain on Friendswood by Tuesday afternoon. Beta weakened into a tropical depression Tuesday morning, and forecasters called off storm-surge warnings along the coast.
Water pooled in some parts of Seth Alford’s League City neighborhood, but that was the extent of the problem, Alford said.
In some ways, Melgren is perhaps best equipped to deal with the damage now wrought by Tropical Storm Beta. He owns a contracting business and has access to crews and supplies, but he hopes to do most of the work in the garage by himself, he said.
By Wednesday morning, Beta was about 60 miles west of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and moving slowly to the northeast, according to The Associated Press.
The storm spared Galveston County the damage many feared, Friendswood resident Connie Ratisseau said on Wednesday. She left her home on Apple Blossom Lane to seek higher ground on Tuesday.
“Now, I just need to un-floodproof my home,” she said.
