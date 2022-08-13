HITCHCOCK
Thunderstorms Saturday didn’t put a damper on the 51st Annual Good Ole Days Bar-B-Que Cook-off and Festival.
The festival, sponsored by the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, ran from 5 p.m. Friday into Saturday night.
This year’s event was an important step toward rebuilding the festival after a decline in recent years, organizers said.
“The festival is important because of its history and it's something to get people back involved in the community,” Hitchcock Mayor Chris Armacost said.
“This used to be the main event of the year in the community before school started.”
After missing a year because of COVID-19, the festival is well on its way back to becoming a mainstay, Armacost said.
This year’s event included 26 vendors of all varieties of wares including food, clothing, jewelry and handmade goods, along with live music from bands Chase the Night and The Jetties. Wrestlers from Undisputed Pro Wrestling also competed in an event Saturday night.
The main event, though, was the barbecue cookoff, which featured 71 team participants. The cookoff is part of the area Triple Crown Bar-B-Que competition.
Increasing participation by vendors and cookoff competitors is important to the future success of the festival, Chelsea Wick, chamber of commerce executive director, said.
“Our plan is that we’re going to start offering more payouts for the cookers here, because that always attracts more teams,” Wick said.
“We’re going to be working toward building more sponsorships and community support,” she said.
“Because we’re a non-profit organization, we rely on more partnerships to build this event up,” she said.
Contestants were also on hand for the Good Ole Days Beauty Pageant, which featured 12 youngers from Hitchcock and the surrounding area. They competed in the Baby Miss, Tiny Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss categories.
Organizers said that based on the success of this year's event, more events and broader participation are expected for next year’s festival.”
“We’ve kept our entry fee at $5 since 1972, because we want to give back to the community and create an event that everyone can enjoy,” Wick said.
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
