One more person died Thursday from COVID-19 in Galveston County, bringing the total number of county deaths to eight, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 341 on Thursday, up from 308 the day before, according to the health district.
One man, between 71 and 80 years old, died on April 9, according to the health district. His death was preceded Thursday by those of one man, between 61 and 70 years old, and one woman, between 81 and 90, according to the health district. All three people had pre-existing medical conditions.
The number of tests has gone up dramatically. As of Friday, 3,759 county residents had been tested for COVID-19, about 1,000 more than the 2,716 people tested Thursday, according to the health district.
About 1.1 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
The health district continued free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday for people who meet certain pre-screening criteria. The health district can test up to 176 people a day and tested 152 Friday. People who want to be tested should call 409-978-4040.
A total of 26 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 91 people had recovered as of Friday, the district said.
The county health district began testing March 2.
About 9.1 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
In Galveston County, most people who have been tested have been screened as likely to be infected, however, so the infection rate is skewed high.
Texas City had 118 total confirmed cases — the most among local cities in the county. Of those, 68 cases are linked to The Resort at Texas City nursing home.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
