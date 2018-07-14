LEAGUE CITY
About seven guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles in League City since the beginning of July, police said.
Since July 1, about seven guns were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
The car burglaries occurred in neighborhoods west of Interstate 45, Williamson said.
The League City Police Department does not have any leads on suspects, Williamson said.
If you do carry a gun or any valuables, remove them from your vehicle when parking overnight and lock your doors, Williamson said.
About 247 vehicle burglaries have been reported so far this year in League City, according to the police department’s own data.
Almost 50 vehicle burglaries were reported in May, according to the police department's data.
About 85 percent of these crimes occur when victims’ vehicles are left unlocked, Williamson previously told The Daily News.
— Connor Behrens
