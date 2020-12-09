TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District won’t follow the lead of a federal health agency in shortening the mandated 14-day quarantine period for people exposed to the coronavirus, citing concerns COVID-19 cases are spiking in local schools.
The health district made the announcement Wednesday despite guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s that local health authorities can reduce the COVID quarantine period from 14 to 10 days.
The CDC announced last week it was reducing its recommended quarantine period. The risk of transmitting the coronavirus after quarantine is between 1 percent and 10 percent if infected people follow guidelines, according to the CDC.
Those infected with COVID could end their quarantine after seven days if they had a negative test and reported no symptoms, a policy that has a 5 percent to 12 percent risk of transmitting COVID-19 after a person quarantines, according to the CDC.
Quarantine keeps people who might have been exposed to the virus away from others. Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.
The CDC’s guidance is just a recommendation and local health authorities can mandate quarantine ruled in their jurisdictions. The Galveston County Health District hasn’t shortened its 14-day quarantine, spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority, made the call because cases are rising in schools, Tompkins said.
“Before we were saying that we felt the transmission was not necessarily happening within the school building itself,” Tompkins said.
But the health district officials now think students and campus staff members are passing the virus while in school, she said.
The outbreaks aren’t concentrated in specific school districts but were happening in schools across the county, Tompkins said.
“Shortening the quarantine period will only enhance the rate of transmission, resulting in greater risk of infection and illness to students, teachers and their families,” Tompkins said.
The health district is working with schools on COVID-19 protocols, she said.
Keiser also decided not to shorten the quarantine period because cases are rising at an alarming rate locally, Tompkins said.
The county’s positivity rate doubled from 6 percent during the week from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21 to 12 percent during the week from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, Tompkins said.
“We are seeing an increase in transmission both in schools and in the community,” Tompkins said.
The 14-day quarantine period is for people who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. There are different health district guidelines for people who actually test positive for COVID, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Galveston County recorded 16,005 positive coronavirus cases and 167 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health district. There were 1,994 active cases in the county Wednesday.
