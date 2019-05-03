TEXAS CITY
A former city commissioner was sentenced Friday to 10 years deferred probation and ordered to pay restitution for stealing almost $500,000 from a business between 2010 and 2014.
Thomas Carl Clark, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of property of more than $200,000 and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
As part of the plea agreement, Clark will have to make $4,000 a month payments until he has paid a total of $470,372 in restitution, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Overhouse said.
Clark would violate the terms of probation if he didn’t make a monthly payment and could be subject to having his probation revoked, then facing the full range of punishment for a first-degree felony, Overhouse said.
A Galveston County grand jury in 2015 indicted Clark on one count of theft of property of more than $200,000 for stealing money from Trey Industries, a Texas City-based construction company, between February 2010 and April 2014, according to the indictment.
Because a grand jury indicted Clark, there is no probable cause affidavit detailing how, exactly the money was stolen, Overhouse said.
Clark worked at Trey Industries between April 2000 and April 2014, according to his LinkedIn page. Clark also served as a commissioner in Texas City between May 2006 and August 2009.
