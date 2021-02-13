GALVESTON COUNTY
Galveston County on Saturday remained under a winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service with temperatures still expected to plunge below freezing late Sunday through late Monday.
Weather service forecasters expect to upgrade the winter storm watch to a winter storm warning Sunday, as the threat becomes more immediate.
Temperatures Sunday night are forecast to hit a low of 28 degrees in Galveston, as well as a low of 23 degrees in northern parts of the county, according to the weather service.
Beginning early Monday morning, the weather service projects an 80 percent chance of freezing precipitation, and a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon throughout the county.
While the precipitation is projected to end Monday night, the temperatures will continue to drop, according to the weather service. A low of 19 degrees is forecast for Galveston on Monday night, while northern parts of the county could see temperatures as low as 16 degrees, according to the weather service.
Temperatures will remain chilly but above freezing Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-30s to low-40s, the weather service forecasts.
