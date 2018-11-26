Update, 10:20 a.m.
Most of the power on the West End has been restored, according to Centerpoint Energy.
Original story
GALVESTON
About 750 homes and businesses on Galveston's West End are without power on Monday morning, according to Centerpoint Energy.
Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m., according to the company.
The outage is mostly between Pabst Road and 81st Street, along both Stewart Road and FM 3005.
There were no other widespread outages in the county at 10 a.m.
A company spokesman said the outage was caused by the failure of an electrical insulator, and was not weather related.
The outage comes during a cool and blustery morning on the island.
Winds in Galveston were between 15 mph and 20 mph on Monday morning, with gusts as strong as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in League City. Temperatures were supposed to rise to a high of about 54 degrees over the course of the day, according to the weather service.
