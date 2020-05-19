GALVESTON
Two employees in the city's public works department have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.
The two people bring the total to 10 city employees who have had confirmed coronavirus cases.
The two employees are under quarantine and are the only known active cases among city employees as of Tuesday, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Barnett didn't immediately know when the two employees tested positive or why they underwent tests, she said.
The city isn't testing the rest of its public works employees, but no one else in the department is showing symptoms of the virus, and the city is following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Barnett said.
The city has disinfected work stations, employees are wearing masks and have hand sanitizer available, Barnett said. Work stations also have been rearranged to ensure social distancing, Barnett said. Many employees aren't in the public works facility for long, Barnett said.
In 2019, the city had 162 public works employees, according to city records.
The department still is fully operational, Barnett said.
Three Galveston Police Department employees in early April tested positive, and in March, three Galveston Fire Department employees tested positive.
