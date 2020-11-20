LEAGUE CITY
Mayor Pat Hallisey has been moved to intensive care as he continues his battle with coronavirus. Hallisey's wife, Janice Hallisey, also has tested positive for the virus, officials with the city confirmed Friday.
Pat Hallisey on Wednesday morning was in good spirits but receiving oxygen and steroids to treat the virus, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for League City.
Just a few hours later, city officials learned doctors were moving him to an intensive care unit in the Texas Medical Center.
Leaders such as U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and others took to social media to ask for prayers and good thoughts for Hallisey and his wife as the two continued their struggle against the virus.
“If you're a believer in the power of prayer, please pray for Pat right now, please,” Janice Hallisey wrote on Facebook Friday. “I don’t need responses, he needs powerful prayers.”
Hallisey felt ill Monday and went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston to be tested for COVID-19, he told The Daily News Tuesday.
Doctors confirmed later that day that Hallisey tested positive for the virus, he said.
Hallisey was present at a council meeting Nov. 10 and attended a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 and an event at the College of the Mainland’s League City campus Nov. 12.
Hallisey is the first Galveston County elected official to publicly confirm he’d tested positive for the virus.
Hallisey was named the 2018 Galveston County Daily News Citizen of the Year for his efforts after Hurricane Harvey in late August 2017. He encouraged and energized residents after Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county, flooding more than 20,000 homes.
In October 2017, Hallisey had a heart attack before a city council meeting. In the touch-and-go days that followed, doctors amputated his left leg.
Janice Hallisey is in isolation at their League City home, Greer Osborne said.
