GALVESTON
New research from the University of Texas Medical Branch shows a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine significantly increases COVID-fighting antibodies.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine significantly increased the amount of neutralizing antibody activity that prevents a COVID infection, said Pei-Yong Shi, a professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at the medical branch who was responsible for the study.
“The booster really triggers a much higher immune prevention, or here, specifically, neutralizing antibody levels, after the third boost compared with the second regular dose,” he said. “So that is a very, very important message.”
Researchers from the medical branch, Pfizer and BioNTech found a significant drop in the number of COVID-neutralizing antibodies seven to nine months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, Shi said. Antibodies bind to the virus that causes COVID and prevent an infection.
The decrease in antibodies could account for the increasing number of breakthrough cases, or COVID infections that occur in fully vaccinated people, he said.
The administration of a third dose of the shot increased the number of antibodies to levels that were even higher than after the second dose, Shi said. Additionally, the study found that a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine increased protection against the delta variant and the beta, or South African, variant, he said.
The delta variant is the most prevalent COVID variant right now, and the beta variant is the most resistant to vaccines, Shi said.
“We found that even against the most concerning beta variant, after the booster, the neutralizing activity is very robust,” he said.
Booster shots already have been recommended by the federal government for people with weakened immune systems, including people receiving cancer treatment and transplant recipients.
The Galveston County Health District began offering booster shots in the middle of August. Since then, thousands of people have flocked to the mass vaccination clinic at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Booster shots are available for immunocompromised individuals by appointment.
The necessity of a booster shot of the COVID vaccine has been a question for months. President Joe Biden has advocated for a third shot of Pfizer or Moderna, saying he wants all fully vaccinated adults to be eligible for a booster shot by Sept. 20.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to endorse that. Members of the FDA met Friday to discuss a third dose of Pfizer and voted only to recommend emergency use authorization for a third shot of Pfizer six months after full vaccination in people 65 and older or those at risk of severe COVID. Before that, they voted against recommending booster shots for people 16 or older, citing concerns about the lack of research surrounding the safety and long-term efficacy of a booster shot.
Although evidence shows the ability of the vaccines to prevent mild cases of COVID is decreasing, it’s not clear whether that’s because of the vaccine’s efficacy waning over time or the more contagious delta variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the vaccines still remain effective at preventing hospitalization and death, health professionals say.
There also are ethical concerns about the use of a third dose and whether people in wealthier countries should get a third dose before many people in poorer countries have even had their first.
It isn’t uncommon for booster doses of vaccines to be needed, and that shouldn’t be perceived as a flaw in the vaccine, Shi said.
“Some vaccines, you just do it once or twice or three times and that will protect you for a couple of years,” he said. “Some you need more frequent boosting like the flu.”
Even without a booster shot, vaccines remain the most effective protection against the virus, and fully vaccinated people who have not received a booster shot remain much more protected than the unvaccinated, Shi said.
“Compared with the unvaccinated, the vaccinated individuals still have a lot of protection,” he said.
Although the study evaluated only the Pfizer vaccine, the results likely will be applicable to the Moderna vaccine, which, like Pfizer, is an mRNA vaccine, Shi said.
More research will be needed to see how long the third shot remains effective and whether certain demographics, such as seniors, might need a booster before the seven- to nine-month mark, Shi said.
“We are closely monitoring the individuals who have received one dose, two doses, three doses, and only time will tell,” he said.
