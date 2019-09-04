LEAGUE CITY
For the second day in a row, the League City Police Department declined to release more information about the circumstances behind the pre-dawn robbery of a home in an upscale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
While Wednesday came and went without an update from law enforcement, the neighborhood was largely quiet less than a day after four men apparently forced their way into a home in the 4900 block of Hollow Lane and held the people who lived there at gunpoint.
Several residents in the gated community called The Enclave had little to say about the home other than many people visited it at all hours of the day.
The Enclave is part of the Magnolia Creek subdivision on the west side of League City. Many homes in the neighborhood appear new and many empty lots still bear “sold” signs.
Police were dispatched to the residence just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, said Matt Maggiolino, a spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Before that, four armed men had forced their way into the home and held the residents at gunpoint, Maggiolino said. The men took multiple items from the home, including the residents’ cell phones, he said.
Police later tracked the cell phones to south Houston, where they had been discarded, he said.
Investigators do not believe the robbery was random, but that the home was specifically targeted, Maggiolino said. No one was injured in the robbery, he said.
Aside from a brief press release hours after the incident, the police department has not released other information about the robbery, including how many people were in the home at the time, what kind of items were taken and why investigators suspect the home was targeted.
Representatives from the department initially said they might release more information Wednesday, including possible pictures and videos of the home invasion, but late Wednesday delayed that release until Thursday morning, Maggiolino said.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.