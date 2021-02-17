GALVESTON
The power outages caused by the winter storm haven't stopped the University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals from serving patients, but loss of water complicated matters, senior communications specialist Chris Smith Gonzalez said.
The medical branch never lost power, Gonzalez said. But it lost water service Wednesday, forcing it to use bottled water when it could and to bring in tank trucks of water, Gonzalez added.
The medical branch has been busier because of the widespread outages, Gonzalez said. People who use oxygen tanks at home have turned to the medical branch to charge their tanks because they don’t have power at home, he said.
More locals also are in the emergency room because of broken bones from slipping and falling on ice, Gonzalez said. And there are several new burn patients from locals trying to make fires to stay warm, he said.
