Emily Saweris will move to the University of Texas at Austin this fall, but she won’t go to class there.
Instead, Saweris, who graduated from Clear Springs High School this year, will conduct her first college classes online — a reality many university students are facing as schools adapt to rising cases of the coronavirus across the state.
Saweris is one of many rising college freshmen in Galveston County and across the state forced to make tough choices about their first year of higher education in light of the pandemic.
Students are facing significant choices about their futures and education at a time when colleges are facing fundamental changes in the wake of the coronavirus in the way they operate — changes that could become permanent.
Even for those students who will have some classes, the on-campus experience will look vastly different from what’s normal.
League City resident Cheyenne Wisecup graduated from Clear Springs High School in the spring and had already decided to study special education at Sam Houston State University when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.
She’ll take classes in a hybrid model, with some days in a socially distanced class and other days online, she said.
“I’m looking at the silver lining and remembering something is better than nothing,” Wisecup said.
Wisecup is worried about the coronavirus, she said.
“I’m worried, of course, for myself, and I’m worried about coming home to visit my family,” Wisecup said.
But she wants to get as much out of her college experience she can, she said.
Colleges across Texas are coming out with reopening plans that include a blend of in-person and online classes, while many students are adapting their plans.
Of 27,630 students surveyed, 26 percent said they were very likely to delay graduation and 21 percent said they were very likely to take fewer classes, according to a Texas Association of Community Colleges report.
In Galveston County, higher education institutions are making their own changes.
The College of the Mainland announced Thursday all of its fall instruction will take place online, with the exception of a few hands-on courses that will require on-campus instruction. Classes begin Aug. 24.
University of Texas Medical Branch students will take classes primarily online, except for labs or clinical work, said Scott Boeh, assistant vice president for student services and registrar.
Classes at Texas A&M University at Galveston will also take a blended format, though as of Friday, about three-quarters of enrolled students had at least two face-to-face classes, spokeswoman Rebecca Watts said.
Galveston College students will be able to choose from face-to-face instruction, instruction via Zoom, traditional online classes or a combination. On-campus instruction will consist of smaller, socially distanced class sizes, according to the college.
The college is trying to provide options that will work for any student, regardless of his or her comfort level, President Myles Shelton said.
Flexibility is key if swift alternatives are needed because of changes with the local coronavirus situation, Shelton said.
Students are adapting, he said.
“I think they all want to be back to normal,” Shelton said.
SOCIALS AT SOCIALLY DISTANT COLLEGE
Clear Springs High School graduate Shelby Amieva is planning on attending Texas State University in the fall, but she’s worried about making friends on campus when she has to distance from others, she said.
Amieva wanted to join a sorority, but now she’s not sure since recruitment will happen online, and she’s not sure how socials will operate either, she said.
“Online, meeting people is just way different,” Amieva said. “It’s not nearly as fun or as intimate.”
Amieva does wonder how she’ll make friends on campus, but she thinks there will be safe ways to do so, she said.
“I don’t want to be careless and just want to have a good time, but get caught up and get corona so I can’t see my family or leave my dorm,” Amieva said.
Local colleges have social events in mind too.
The medical branch is planning on offering virtual yoga, bingo and other social events to help students meet others, Boeh said.
“We’re trying to do what we can to provide as many online opportunities as we can,” Boeh said.
Texas A&M is modifying its normal social events by hosting them outside and putting students at a distance from one another, Watts said.
“The physical gap is there,” Watts said. “The social gap is not.”
OPTING OUT
But Saweris and Wisecup briefly considered going to a community college this fall to save money, but in the end, they decided against it.
The College of the Mainland is hearing from some students that are opting to go to the school this year and stay closer to home to save money, spokeswoman Monique Sennet said.
“Many students are waiting to see which direction universities and colleges are going, face-to-face or online, before making a final decision where to go,” Sennet said.
Students are facing some hard decisions right now, Shelton said, adding that some students are likely wondering why they should pay for private school if they’re going to learn online.
“Community college tuition is a fraction of the cost,” Shelton said.
But local colleges aren’t reporting changes in predicted enrollment.
The medical branch is projecting enrollment will be comparable to last year, Boeh said.
Texas A&M University at Galveston is expecting about 800 new undergraduates, Watts said.
“That’s pretty comparable,” she said.
Still, it’s frustrating that even though all Saweris’ classes are online, she still has to pay the full amount for the school.
“You’re still paying the exact same living on campus or not,” Saweris said.
That’s a decision facing many students, but most colleges also have taken a severe hit to their revenue streams this year, Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said.
Tuition typically pays only a small part of universities’ costs, Keller said. Colleges also bring in money from sports and fine arts events, all of which have been canceled or altered because of COVID-19, he said.
“Multiple revenue streams took an enormous blow in mid-march,” Keller said. “The institutions are still trying to estimate the full cost and the full impact.”
Still, Keller encourages students to stay in school.
“If students delay or if they step out, that reduces their chances that they’re going to complete their credential,” Keller said.
THE GOOD NEWS
Although students are facing huge challenges, there could be some silver linings.
It wouldn’t surprise Shelton if college enrollment increases this year, he said.
“When we have a weak economy and jobs are scarce, enrollment does go up,” Shelton said. “That’s a historical phenomenon. We’ve seen it time and time again.”
And what’s more, the pandemic has brought the higher education system the chance to make significant and permanent changes, Keller said.
“It’s clearly the greatest disruption we’ve seen in our higher education institutions since the end of the second World War,” Keller said, adding that, more than ever, students will be involved in making decisions about those changes.
